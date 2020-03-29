LIVE: Donald Trump holds press conference on coronavirus

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US President Donald Trump is holding a press conference to address the coronavirus situation, in Washington DC on Sunday, March 29.

The US is currently the world leader in confirmed coronavirus cases, with over 124,700 people infected and more than 2,190 dead as of Sunday afternoon according to Johns Hopkins University.

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly