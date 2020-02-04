LIVE: Donald Trump impeachment trial: closing arguments

Ruptly is live from the US Senate in Washington DC on Monday, February 3, as US President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is entering its third week.

On January 31, the Senate voted against calling witnesses, with a 51–49 vote. A total of 51 Republican Senators voted against calling witnesses, while 45 Democrat Senators, two independent Senators, and two Republican Senators voted for witnesses.

Closing arguments will be given by the prosecution and defence teams and will last for four hours, divided into two hours each to then reach the final vote on Trump’s articles of impeachment on Wednesday, February 5.

Trump is facing an impeachment trial for abuse of power, in connection with his alleged quid pro quo with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and obstruction of the justice, for interfering with the investigation into a call he had with Zelensky.

He is expected to be acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate.

