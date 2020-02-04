-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
LIVE: Donald Trump impeachment trial: closing arguments
Ruptly is live from the US Senate in Washington DC on Monday, February 3, as US President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is entering its third week.
On January 31, the Senate voted against calling witnesses, with a 51–49 vote. A total of 51 Republican Senators voted against calling witnesses, while 45 Democrat Senators, two independent Senators, and two Republican Senators voted for witnesses.
Closing arguments will be given by the prosecution and defence teams and will last for four hours, divided into two hours each to then reach the final vote on Trump’s articles of impeachment on Wednesday, February 5.
Trump is facing an impeachment trial for abuse of power, in connection with his alleged quid pro quo with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and obstruction of the justice, for interfering with the investigation into a call he had with Zelensky.
He is expected to be acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate.
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Video ID:
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly