LIVE: Donald Trump impeachment trial: day 10

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Live from the US Senate on Friday, January 31, as US President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial reaches its 10th day and drives toward acquittal.

On Wednesday, as the Senate opened a two-day, 16-hour period of questioning from senators, Republicans worked on blocking impeachment witnesses from testifying.

Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the majority leader, declared that he had “heard enough” and other Republicans signaled that they were regaining confidence that they would be able to gather the 51 votes needed to block new witnesses and documents and bring the trial to an acquittal verdict as soon as Friday.

Trump is facing the impeachment trial for abuse of power, in connection with his alleged quid pro quo with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and obstruction of justice, for interfering with the investigation into a call he had with Zelensky.

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly