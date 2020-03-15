LIVE: Drive-thru coronavirus testing takes place in New Rochelle, NY

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from New Rochelle, north of New York City, on Sunday, March 14, one day after the opening of the state’s first drive-through COVID-19 mobile testing center.

The mobile testing centre, part of the efforts to ramp up the Corona virus (COVID-19) testing, is expected to test up to 500 people per day.

