LIVE: EC President Von der Leyen delivers statement on the resignation of Phil Hogan

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is delivering a statement on the resignation of outgoing European Commissioner for Trade Phil Hogan on Thursday, August 27, in Brussels.

Hogan resigned his post after the Irish government accused him of breaching COVID-19 guidelines during a golfing break in Ireland, where he attended a dinner with more than 80 people and did not respect the quarantine rules upon arrival in Ireland.

In a statement, the outgoing commissioner apologised for his actions and said he regretted that it “caused such concern, unease and upset”.