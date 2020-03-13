LIVE: Eiffel Tower closes until further notice over coronavirus outbreak

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from Paris as the Eiffel Tower closes until further notice on Friday, March 13 amid the growing coronavirus outbreak.

France has registered over 2800 cases of COVID-19 infections and over 60 deaths.

Within the efforts to restrain the spread of COVID-19, French President Emanuel Macron announced on Thursday that as of Monday next week, schools and universities would be closed.

