LIVE: Emelianenko and Jackson take to scales ahead of heavyweight MMA clash

Ruptly is live from Tokyo on Saturday, December 28 as Russian heavyweight legend Fedor Emelianenko and American mixed-martial artist Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson weigh-in ahead of their hotly anticipated bout – the last of Emelianenko’s career. Emelianenko, who is considered one of the finest fighters of all time, is set to take on the American in an event co-hosted by Bellator and Rizin in the Japanese capital. ‘The Last Emperor’ currently sits on Russia’s Presidential Council on Physical Fitness & Sports and will continue in the role after the fight, which is set to be his last as a professional. He leaves behind him a serious sporting legacy, winning dozens of accolades throughout a career which has seen him dominate with a stellar 38:6 record from 45 fights.

