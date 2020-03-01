-
LIVE: Employees of the Paris Opera protest against disputed pension reform
Ruptly is live from outside the Paris Opera on Sunday, March 01, a day after the French government announced it would bypass parliament to enact French President Emmanuel Macron’s disputed pension reform following the opposition 40,000 filed amendments.
The decision of the government to bypass parliament, using article 49.3 of the French constitution drew criticism from many as thousands have been taking to the streets since December in opposition to the pension reform, in one of the largest strikes in French history.
The government announced a ban of gatherings of over 5,000 people on Saturday, amid fears of the coronavirus spreading.
