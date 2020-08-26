LIVE: EU defence ministers arrive for informal meeting in Berlin

Ruptly is live from Berlin as EU defence ministers arrive for an informal meeting, on Wednesday, August 26. The meeting is taking place ahead of the formal meeting of defence ministers in Brussels in November 2020, and in parallel with the informal meeting of foreign ministers known as the Gymnich meeting.

EU defence ministers will have the chance to discuss security and defence policies for the EU and around the globe.

As president of the Council of the European Union, Germany assumes the role of host for informal ministerial meetings in addition to chairing council meetings in Brussels and Luxembourg.