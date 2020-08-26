-
USA: Armed person filmed near site of Kenosha shooting - 2 hours ago
-
USA: Hundreds of structures damaged as firefighters contain San Jose wildfires to 1,000 acres - 2 hours ago
-
Iran: IAEA chief Grossi discusses cooperation with Iranian FM Zarif in Tehran - 2 hours ago
-
USA: Man nurses severe arm injury in aftermath of Kenosha shooting *GRAPHIC* - 2 hours ago
-
LIVE: German government holds press conference in Berlin - 3 hours ago
-
Tiger steals fishermen’s bucket during surprise encounter in Russian countryside - 3 hours ago
-
‘Reconstruction Games’ – Olympics in Japan helping to transform region - 3 hours ago
-
Turkey and Greece at odds over rights to offshore energy - 3 hours ago
-
France voices outrage over Navalny ‘poisoning’ - 3 hours ago
-
Mexico outbreak: Alarming mortality rates among health workers - 3 hours ago
LIVE: EU defence ministers arrive for informal meeting in Berlin
Ruptly is live from Berlin as EU defence ministers arrive for an informal meeting, on Wednesday, August 26. The meeting is taking place ahead of the formal meeting of defence ministers in Brussels in November 2020, and in parallel with the informal meeting of foreign ministers known as the Gymnich meeting.
EU defence ministers will have the chance to discuss security and defence policies for the EU and around the globe.
As president of the Council of the European Union, Germany assumes the role of host for informal ministerial meetings in addition to chairing council meetings in Brussels and Luxembourg.