LIVE: EU foreign ministers arrive at Gymnich meeting in Berlin: Day 1

Ruptly is live from Berlin as EU foreign ministers arrive for the informal meeting known as the ‘Gymnich meeting’, on Thursday, August 27.

EU foreign ministers will have the chance to discuss current issues revolving around European foreign policy.

The first meeting of this kind took place at Schloss Gymnich in Erftstadt in Land North Rhine-Westphalia in 1974, from which the name is derived.

As president of the Council of the European Union, Germany assumes the role of host for informal ministerial meetings in addition to chairing council meetings in Brussels and Luxembourg.