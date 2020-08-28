-
Live: EU foreign ministers arrive at Gymnich meeting in Berlin: Day 2 - about 1 hour ago
-
RNC acceptance speech: Comeback for Trump? | DW News - about 1 hour ago
-
Face masks compulsory throughout Paris amid ‘undeniable resurgence’ of Covid-19 - 2 hours ago
-
Trump warns Biden will ‘demolish’ American dream | Watch @BBC News live on iPlayer – BBC - 2 hours ago
-
‘Tired of the democratic system’: Malians wonder what happens next after coup - 2 hours ago
-
Dozens of Beirut schools damaged by port blast won’t reopen this autumn - 3 hours ago
-
Hurricane Laura pummels Louisiana, killing several but sparing region the worst - 4 hours ago
-
Donald Trump closes Republican convention with defiant White House campaign speech - 4 hours ago
-
The Return of East Timor’s Children | 101 East - 4 hours ago
-
LIVE: New round of protests over police shooting of Jacob Blake takes place in Kenosha - 5 hours ago
Live: EU foreign ministers arrive at Gymnich meeting in Berlin: Day 2
Ruptly is live from Berlin as EU foreign ministers arrive for the second day of the informal meeting known as the ‘Gymnich meeting’, on Friday, August 28.
EU foreign ministers will have the chance to discuss current issues revolving around European foreign policy.
The first meeting of this kind took place at Schloss Gymnich in Erftstadt in Land North Rhine-Westphalia in 1974, from which the name is derived.
As president of the Council of the European Union, Germany assumes the role of host for informal ministerial meetings in addition to chairing council meetings in Brussels and Luxembourg.