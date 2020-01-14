-
LIVE: European Parliament discusses situation in Libya
The European Parliament holds a debate in Strasbourg on Tuesday, January 14, on the situation in Libya following recent escalations. On Monday, the head of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Khalifa Haftar, and the Prime Minister of the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez al-Sarraj, met in Moscow to discuss an unconditional and open-ended ceasefire. After hours of discussions, Haftar left Moscow without signing the deal, which was already signed by Sarraj.
