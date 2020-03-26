LIVE: European Parliament holds extraordinary session on COVID-19

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The European Parliament is holding an extraordinary session in Brussels on Thursday, March 26, on the implementation of special measures to tackle the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The parliament is set to vote on legislative proposals from the European Commission, such as making available the 37€ billion of the Cohesion fund to member states, as well extending the EU Solidarity Fund to cover public health emergencies and stopping so-called ghost flights caused by the pandemic.​

For the first time, members of the European Parliament will be allowed to participate remotely, including the vote via email.

