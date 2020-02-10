-
LIVE: European Parliament holds first session since Brexit
The European Parliament is holding a plenary session in Strasbourg on Monday, January 10 , the first since the UK left the European Union.
A total of 73 MEPs elected in the UK have left the EP after Brexit, with part of their seats being reallocated to the remaining member states and new EU members.
Britain officially left the EU on January 31st and now have until December 2020 to finalise any trade agreement, a date that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described as “impossible to reach” just last month.
