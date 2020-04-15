-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
LIVE: Expedition 62-63 change of command ceremony at the ISS
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Mandatory Credit: NASA
Russian astronaut Oleg Skripochka hands over command of the ISS to NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy on Wednesday, April 15.
The handover will mark the end of Expedition 62 and beginning of Expedition 63.
ISS Expedition 62 started on February 6, 2020 and consists of three crew members: Oleg Skripochka, Jessica Meir and Andrew Morgan. The station will be back to having six crew members with the arrival of Chris Cassidy, Anatoli Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner.
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly