LIVE: Expedition 62-63 change of command ceremony at the ISS

Russian astronaut Oleg Skripochka hands over command of the ISS to NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy on Wednesday, April 15.

The handover will mark the end of Expedition 62 and beginning of Expedition 63.

ISS Expedition 62 started on February 6, 2020 and consists of three crew members: Oleg Skripochka, Jessica Meir and Andrew Morgan. The station will be back to having six crew members with the arrival of Chris Cassidy, Anatoli Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner.

