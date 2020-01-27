LIVE: Fans gather in LA to mourn NBA legend Kobe Bryant

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Fans of the former NBA legend Kobe Bryant are gathering at a makeshift memorial outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday, January 27, to mourn the basketball star who died in a helicopter crash the day before.

The helicopter with nine people on board, including Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, crashed near Calabasas, California, on Sunday.

According to preliminary reports the helicopter was traveling in bad weather conditions.

