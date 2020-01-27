-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
LIVE: Fans gather in LA to mourn NBA legend Kobe Bryant
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Fans of the former NBA legend Kobe Bryant are gathering at a makeshift memorial outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday, January 27, to mourn the basketball star who died in a helicopter crash the day before.
The helicopter with nine people on board, including Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, crashed near Calabasas, California, on Sunday.
According to preliminary reports the helicopter was traveling in bad weather conditions.
Video ID:
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly