LIVE: Fans pay tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 28, as fans pay tribute to the former NBA legend Kobe Bryant who died on Sunday.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven other people on board the helicopter when it crashed near Calabasas. Authorities have singled out the bad weather as a possible cause of the accident.

Video ID:

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly