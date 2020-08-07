LIVE: FC Barcelona’s manager Setien holds press conference ahead of Napoli clash

Manager of FC Barcelona Quique Setien is holding a press conference together with player Sergio Busquets in Barcelona on Friday, August 7, the day before the game against Napoli at the Camp Nou for the second leg match of UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Playing their first match in the Champions League in 165 days, after the competitions were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Blaugrana start the match against Gennaro Gattuso’s team, leading on away goals due to the 1-1 tie at Naples’ San Paolo stadium back in February. After losing the La Liga title to Real Madrid, Setien’s side will be chasing a place in the one-and-out quarter-finals format set to be played against Chelsea or Bayern Munich on August 14 in Lisbon.

Napoli’s president Aurelio De Laurentiis has cast doubts over UEFA’s decision to hold the game in Barcelona as Catalonia endures a new spike in infections, asking for the decisive match to be moved to a neutral venue. It will anyways take place in a closed-door Camp Nou, where only 380 people will be able to be present inside the stadium.

Mandatory credit: Barca TV