LIVE: Fever pitch as thousands welcome Real Madrid bus ahead of El Clasico

Ruptly is live from outside the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, March 1 as thousands of Real Madrid fans eagerly await the arrival of their team bus ahead of the biggest game in Spanish football – El Clasico.

Madrid succumbed to two late Manchester City goals in a damaging Champions League defeat just days before hosting Barcelona, who could only muster a draw away to Napoli in their midweek tie.

The clash will be pivotal in deciding the outcome of La Liga – a win for Real would see them leapfrog Barca and sit atop the table by a single point.

A Barcelona win would help cement their lead and although the season is still far from over, both teams will see this as a must-win affair.

