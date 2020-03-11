LIVE: Fever pitch hits Liverpool as team buses arrive for tie against Atletico Madrid

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from outside Anfield on Wednesday, March 11 as thousands of fans eagerly await the arrival of the teams buses ahead of the crunch Champions League clash between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool succumbed to a 1-0 defeat in the first leg at Madrid and will need to overturn the deficit in order to make it to the quarter-finals of the competition, which they are currently reigning champions of.

The Reds have endured their first rough patch of the season over the past month, losing to Atletico, Chelsea and Watford in quick succession, but bouncing back against Bournemouth.

Atletico will be pinning hopes of salvaging their season on the Champions League after drifting 11 points behind Real Madrid and Barcelona at the top of La Liga by the first week of March.

