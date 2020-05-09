LIVE: Firework display illuminates Moscow skyline for Victory Day

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A massive firework display lights up the night sky in Moscow on Saturday, May 9 as part of celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of Victory Day.

Live transmisson shows Luzhniki stadium celebrating the anniversary of the official capitulation of Nazi Germany at the end of World War II.

This year many commemorative events for the Victory Day, including the main military parade in Moscow, have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

