LIVE: Fireworks light up Berlin skyline for New Year’s Eve

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The skyline of the German capital lights up to welcome 2020 with an impressive fireworks display on Tuesday, December 31.

Each year, up to one million visitors from all over the world celebrate the end of the old year in Berlin watching a breathtaking firework display in a sky filled with colour that creates an incomparable atmosphere.

Video ID:

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly