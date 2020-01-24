-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
LIVE: First reading of bill to amend constitution takes place in State Duma
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Deputies of the State Duma hold a plenary session during which a bill on changes to the Russian constitution will be considered, in Moscow on Thursday, January 23.
Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed the constitutional changes in his state of the nation address on January 15.
Putin said that “the meaning of these amendments is to ensure the further development of Russia as a welfare state [governed by] rule of law, increase efficiency of our country’s institutions.”
Video ID:
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly