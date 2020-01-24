LIVE: First reading of bill to amend constitution takes place in State Duma

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Deputies of the State Duma hold a plenary session during which a bill on changes to the Russian constitution will be considered, in Moscow on Thursday, January 23.

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed the constitutional changes in his state of the nation address on January 15.

Putin said that “the meaning of these amendments is to ensure the further development of Russia as a welfare state [governed by] rule of law, increase efficiency of our country’s institutions.”

