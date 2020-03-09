-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LIVE: Flight MH17 criminal trial: Day 1
The MH17 criminal trial is set to start at the District Court of The Hague, which will conduct the hearings at the Schiphol Judicial Complex on Monday, March 9, to prosecute four suspects over alleged responsibility for the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17.
On July 17, 2014, flight MH17 crashed in Ukraine, killing all 298 people on board. The flight was on its way from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur.
International arrest warrants have been issues and the four have been placed on national and international Lists of Wanted Persons.
SOURCE: DISTRICT COURT OF THE HAGUE
