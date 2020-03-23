-
LIVE: Flight MH17 trial resumes at The Hague with no media or public due to coronavirus
The MH17 criminal trial resumes at the District Court of The Hague on Monday, March 23, to prosecute four suspects over their alleged responsibility for the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17.
While the public and the media will not be allowed to attend due to coronavirus measures, the hearing will be streamed online. The three-judge panel hearing the case will rule on requests made by prosecutors and defence attorneys for one of the suspects. The case will then be adjourned until June 8. On July 17, 2014, flight M17 crashed in Ukraine, killing all 298 people on board. The flight was on its way from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur.
International arrest warrants have been issued and the four have been placed on national and international Lists of Wanted Persons.
