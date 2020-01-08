Share
Live: France condemns Iran’s missile strike against US forces in Iraq

43 mins ago

Iran struck back at the US early Wednesday for the killing of General Qassem Soleimani, firing a series of ballistic missiles at two military bases in Iraq housing US troops in a major escalation between the two longtime foes. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments.  

