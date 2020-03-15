LIVE: France municipal elections 2020: Live from Paris with opening of polls

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from Paris on Sunday, March 15, with the opening of polls for the first round of France’s municipal elections. Current Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, who’s running for re-election, is expected to cast her ballot at the same polling station.

In Paris, the municipal elections are held independently in each of the city’s 20 boroughs and play out in two rounds, on March 15and 22. Voters elect representatives for the Council of Paris. The designated council members then elect the capital’s next mayor in the week following the elections (March 29 at the latest).

The Socialist Party’s Hidalgo, elected in 2014, is the first woman to hold the office. She leads the polls followed by Republican Rachida Dati and Agnes Buzyn from President Emmanuel Macron’s party ‘La Republique en Marche!’.

