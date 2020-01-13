Live: France, Sahel nations pledge to bolster anti-jihadist fight, urge US to maintain support

France and its five Sahel partners in Western Africa agreed Monday to step up their military cooperation to combat the jihadist insurgency threatening the region, agreeing to place their forces under one umbrella, known as the Coalition for the Sahel.

