LIVE: French National Assembly holds first debate on pension reform bill
The French National Assembly holds its first debate in Paris on Monday, February 17, on the original draft of the pension reform presented by French President Emmanuel Macron’s government.
The National Assembly is expected to vote on the pension bill before March 15. It will later be sent to the Senate, the French upper house. French trade unions have already called for a general strike in Paris during the debate.
The reforms are an attempt to overhaul France’s pension system into a universal scheme that will see pay-outs calculated from whole careers rather than the current last five years of activity. The pension age will also be increased from 62 to 64.
