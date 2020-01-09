LIVE: French unions call for protest in Paris over pension reforms

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from Paris on Thursday, January 9, as French unions call for a strike and a march through the French capital in response to planned pension reforms.

On December 11, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced a two-year-extension of the working period necessary to earn a full pension, triggering the anger of workers and trade unions.

The nationwide strike which started in early December is one of the biggest to hit the country in years has been affecting rail, road and air transportation.

