Live from Alexandria prison as whistleblower Chelsea Manning is reportedly being released

Ruptly is live from outside William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center in Alexandria, Washington DC area, on Thursday, March 12, where American whistleblower and former US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning is detained. A federal judge has ordered that Manning be released from jail in Virginia.

On Wednesday, Manning receiving medical attention after an attempted suicide, according to her lawyers.

Manning served seven years of a military sentence for leaking US military and diplomatic documents to Julian Assange’s WikiLeaks organisation. Former US President Barack Obama commuted her sentence in 2017.

