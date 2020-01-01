LIVE from Baghdad as protests continue

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from Baghdad on Wednesday, January 1, as protests in the Iraqi capital enters its second day.

According to reports, security forces at the US embassy fired tear gas early on Wednesday, attempting to disperse protesters that spent the night outside the embassy compound.

On Tuesday, protesters angry about US air strikes on Iranian-backed militia in Iraq and Syria managed to storm the building and set parts of the premises ablaze.

The Pentagon said that about 750 soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division would be sent to the Middle East and that additional troops could be deployed over the coming days.

