LIVE from Baghdad as protests continue
Ruptly is live from Baghdad on Wednesday, January 1, as protests in the Iraqi capital enters its second day.
According to reports, security forces at the US embassy fired tear gas early on Wednesday, attempting to disperse protesters that spent the night outside the embassy compound.
On Tuesday, protesters angry about US air strikes on Iranian-backed militia in Iraq and Syria managed to storm the building and set parts of the premises ablaze.
The Pentagon said that about 750 soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division would be sent to the Middle East and that additional troops could be deployed over the coming days.
PLEASE NOTE: Commentary from an outside source may be audible on the live video. Ruptly is not resposible for any third-party commentary.
Source: Aletejah TV
