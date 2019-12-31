LIVE from Baghdad following US embassy break-in (PART 2)

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from Baghdad on Tuesday, December 31, amid a protest in front of the US embassy compound in the Iraqi capital. Protesters set fire to the embassy premises and broke in.

The US ambassador to Iraq and staff members reportedly left before protesters broke down the embassy entrance and stormed the premises.

Protesters gathered outside the embassy compound, chanting and holding flags of the Kataib Hezbollah militia, which reportedly lost 25 fighters to US strikes on Sunday.

US Secretary Defence, Mark Esper, said on Monday that F-15 Strike Eagles fighter jets hit five targets linked to Kataib Hezbollah, three in western Iraq and two in eastern Syria.

The strikes came after Washington accused Kataib Hezbollah of a rocket attack that killed a US civilian contractor and injured four US servicemen and two members of the Iraqi security forces near Kirkuk.

