Live from Beirut as restrictions to curb coronavirus spread are toughened

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from Beirut on Friday, March 27, as tougher measures to curb the coronavirus spread are announced by the government.

On Thursday, Lebanese Information Minister Menal Abdussamed announced that the government would be extending its lockdown by two weeks until April 12, as well as introducing the partial curfew from 17:00 until 03:00 GMT (19:00 until 05:00 local time) to try to combat the spread of the virus. During this period, people will be banned to leave their homes and only pharmacies, producers of medical supplies, mills, and bakeries will be operational. The restrictions would be enforced by the military and security forces.

According to Johns Hopkins University compiling data from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) among others, Lebanon has recorded 368 cases of coronavirus and six deaths.

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly