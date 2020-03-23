-
LIVE from Berlin as coronavirus restrictions are toughened
Ruptly is live from the empty streets of Berlin on Monday, March 23, as tougher measures have been announced in the city to battle the spread of the coronavirus.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced Sunday that gatherings of over two people would now be banned, with exceptions for people who live together and families, throughout Germany.
As of Sunday afternoon 23,921 COVID-19 infections and at least 92 deaths from the virus were registered in Germany, according to the data collected by John Hopkins University.
