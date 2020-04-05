Live from Berlin park as temperatures rise during COVID-19 isolation

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from Berlin on Sunday, April 5, as temperatures rise in the German capital. Self-distancing measures are still being imposed in order to mitigate the spread of coronavirus cases in the country.

From Friday on officials have also introduced fines of up to EUR 500 for people standing less than 1.5 metres from each other in public.

