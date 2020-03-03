Live from Blue and White’s election night HQ in Tel Aviv

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from Blue and White’s headquarters in Tel Aviv on Monday, March 2, as a third general election in less than a year being held in Israel.

The previous vote in September failed to produce a clear winner, with incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu narrowly beaten by main rival Benny Gantz (Blue and White).

After neither of the candidates managed to form a coalition, and after both candidates rejected each other’s call to form a unity government, it was decided to call for a new election on December 11.

