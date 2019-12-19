LIVE from centre of Moscow after reports of shooting near FSB headquarters

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Live transmission from the centre of Moscow on Thursday, December 19 where according to reports an unidentified person opened fire near the headquarters of the Federal Security Service (FSB), killing at least one person.

