-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Live from Istanbul as Erdogan calls for ‘voluntary quarantine’ over coronavirus
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Ruptly is live from Istanbul on Saturday, March 28, following a call from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to implement a ‘voluntary quarantine’ as the country’s death toll from the novel coronavirus exceeded 90.
Erdogan announced an end to all international flights and the formation of councils in Turkey’s 30 largest cities to monitor the situation.
The government also halted all intercity trains and limited domestic flights. Other measures include private and public sectors transitioning to flexible work schedules with minimal staff, social distancing being applied in public transport and the closure of additional public spaces.
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly