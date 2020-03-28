Live from Istanbul as Erdogan calls for ‘voluntary quarantine’ over coronavirus

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from Istanbul on Saturday, March 28, following a call from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to implement a ‘voluntary quarantine’ as the country’s death toll from the novel coronavirus exceeded 90.

Erdogan announced an end to all international flights and the formation of councils in Turkey’s 30 largest cities to monitor the situation.

The government also halted all intercity trains and limited domestic flights. Other measures include private and public sectors transitioning to flexible work schedules with minimal staff, social distancing being applied in public transport and the closure of additional public spaces.

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly