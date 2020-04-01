Live from JFK airport as Russian humanitarian aid arrives in NYC

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from New York City’s JFK airport on Wednesday, April 1, as Russian humanitarian aid arrives to the United States.

Russia sent a Cargo Plane carrying masks and other essential coronavirus supplies, as the US faces the highest number of coronavirus cases worldwide and a shortage of medical equipment, including protective gear.

Russia also sent medical personnel and equipment to Italy last week, including ventilators.

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly