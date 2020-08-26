LIVE from Kenosha as 1 dead and 2 injured after shooting at protest

Ruptly is live from Kenosha on Wednesday, August 26, after at least 1 person was shot dead and 2 got injured following a shooting during protest in the late hours of the previous night. The suspect is still at large.

Kenosha has seen tensions rise as protesters broke windows and sprayed graffiti at a Kenosha County administrative building following the shooting of a black man identified as Jacob Blake. According to reports, vehicles at a nearby auto dealership were torched, a fire was started at a county courthouse. Kenosha has since declared an overnight curfew.

Video footage showed Blake being shot multiple times as he tried to enter his SUV during a police inspection. Blake has been hospitalised in serious condition. According to his attorney, the man’s three children (3, 5 and 8) were in the car

Anti-racist and anti-police demonstrations have been taking place nationwide since the death of George Floyd in May.