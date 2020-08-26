-
USA: Armed person filmed near site of Kenosha shooting - 2 hours ago
-
USA: Hundreds of structures damaged as firefighters contain San Jose wildfires to 1,000 acres - 2 hours ago
-
Iran: IAEA chief Grossi discusses cooperation with Iranian FM Zarif in Tehran - 2 hours ago
-
USA: Man nurses severe arm injury in aftermath of Kenosha shooting *GRAPHIC* - 2 hours ago
-
LIVE: German government holds press conference in Berlin - 3 hours ago
-
Tiger steals fishermen’s bucket during surprise encounter in Russian countryside - 3 hours ago
-
‘Reconstruction Games’ – Olympics in Japan helping to transform region - 3 hours ago
-
Turkey and Greece at odds over rights to offshore energy - 3 hours ago
-
France voices outrage over Navalny ‘poisoning’ - 3 hours ago
-
Mexico outbreak: Alarming mortality rates among health workers - 3 hours ago
LIVE from Kenosha as 1 dead and 2 injured after shooting at protest
Ruptly is live from Kenosha on Wednesday, August 26, after at least 1 person was shot dead and 2 got injured following a shooting during protest in the late hours of the previous night. The suspect is still at large.
Kenosha has seen tensions rise as protesters broke windows and sprayed graffiti at a Kenosha County administrative building following the shooting of a black man identified as Jacob Blake. According to reports, vehicles at a nearby auto dealership were torched, a fire was started at a county courthouse. Kenosha has since declared an overnight curfew.
Video footage showed Blake being shot multiple times as he tried to enter his SUV during a police inspection. Blake has been hospitalised in serious condition. According to his attorney, the man’s three children (3, 5 and 8) were in the car
Anti-racist and anti-police demonstrations have been taking place nationwide since the death of George Floyd in May.