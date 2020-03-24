-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Live from London as coronavirus measures are toughened
Ruptly is live from Picadilly Circus in London on Tuesday, March 24, following UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing a ban on gatherings of more than two in an effort to battle the spreading coronavirus.
Johnson announced the stricter measures on Monday night in a televised address to the nation. He called on all the UK citizens to remain at home for the duration of the quarantine unless absolutely necessary.
As of Monday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the UK has 6,724 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which killed 336 people so far.
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Video ID:
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly