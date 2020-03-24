Live from London as coronavirus measures are toughened

Ruptly is live from Picadilly Circus in London on Tuesday, March 24, following UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing a ban on gatherings of more than two in an effort to battle the spreading coronavirus.

Johnson announced the stricter measures on Monday night in a televised address to the nation. He called on all the UK citizens to remain at home for the duration of the quarantine unless absolutely necessary.

As of Monday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the UK has 6,724 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which killed 336 people so far.

