Live from London as Johnson prepares to announce lockdown easing steps

Ruptly is live from London on Monday, May 11, one day after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new restrictions plans relating to the coronavirus pandemic.

People who cannot work from home are encouraged to return to their workplaces, and starting from Wednesday, people will be allowed to exercise outdoors for unlimited amounts of time, as long as they stick to social distancing guidelines.

Boris Johnson is expected to speak to MPs on Monday about a more detailed plan.

The UK has been on lockdown since March 23. Over 220,000 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, and there have been nearly 32,000 related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

