Live from Madrid Airport as Air Canada flight expected to make emergency landing
An Air Canada Boeing 767 aircraft is expected to make an emergency landing at Adolfo Suarez-Barajas Airport in Madrid on Monday, February 3.
According to Spain’s main pilots union, SEPLA, the plane lost pieces of its landing gear during takeoff from the same airport and now needs to fly in circles to burn off fuel before it can land again.
UPDATE: The jet made a safe emergency landing. AENA tweeted “the plane landed without incident.”
