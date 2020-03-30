LIVE from Madrid as coronavirus death toll rises toll rises

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from Madrid on Monday, March 30 as new a new morgue for the victims of the novel coronavirus begins operating and a new field hospital is being built by the military.

The morgue has been set up in a building designed to house the Madrid Forensic Anatomical Institute and will work as an extension of the temporary facility inside the Ice Palace skating rink. Meanwhile, military forces were put in charge of installing a field hospital on the premises of Gregorio Maranon public hospital in the Ibiza neighbourhood of the Spanish capital.

Nearly 7,000 people in Spain have died from COVID-19 with at least 80,110 confirmed cases.

