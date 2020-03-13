Live from Madrid as fears of coronavirus lockdown grow PART 2

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from Madrid on Friday, March 13, as fears of the city being put on lockdown grow due to the spike in coronavirus cases.

Spain has seen a spike in cases of coronavirus infections, already having four towns in Catalonia under quarantine, and with 2,000 cases reported in its capital Madrid on Friday.

