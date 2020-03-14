Live from Madrid as spanish government declares state of alarm

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from Madrid on Saturday, March 14 as the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced during a press conference that it was implementing a state of alarm for 15 days in a bid to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The measure will allow the authorities to limit the movement of citizens and to ration the use of services in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The Cabinet is expected to meet and put the measure into effect.

