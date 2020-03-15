-
Live from Madrid as ‘state of alarm’ declared due to coronavirus pandemic
Ruptly is live from Madrid on Sunday, March 15, as a state of emergency is being implemented for 15 days in a bid to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, allowing the authorities to limit the movement of citizens and to ration the use of services.
Spain is thus far Europe’s second-worst-hit country by the COVID-19 outbreak, after Italy. So far over 6,000 confirmed cases have been reported along with 191 deaths. In Catalonia alone the tally stands at 509 cases with 6 deaths.
