Live from Miami as coronavirus-hit Coral Princess cruise ship set to arrive

Ruptly is live from Miami as the coronavirus-hit Coral Princess cruise ship is expected to arrive on Saturday, April 4. According to reports, the vessel had 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on board and two dead.

Coral Princess, which carries over 1,000 people, sailed off on March 5 from Santiago de Chile and was denied docking in Uruguay and Brazil, after local cruise operations were suspended on March 13. The cruise liner only made a brief stop in Buenos Aires in March, where some mainly local passengers were allowed to leave the ship.

