Live from Milan as Italy eases lockdown measures (PART 1)
Ruptly is live from Milan’s Central station on Monday, May 4, as Italy is set to begin easing its coronavirus restrictions after nearly 2 months of lockdown in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The country will be entering what has been called a “Phase Two” which would allow people to visit their relatives, small funerals to be held and manufacturing and construction operations to restart, among other things. A fixed price for masks will be set to prevent price gouging and encourage mask-wearing.
