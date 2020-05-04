Live from Milan as Italy eases lockdown measures (PART 1)

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from Milan’s Central station on Monday, May 4, as Italy is set to begin easing its coronavirus restrictions after nearly 2 months of lockdown in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The country will be entering what has been called a “Phase Two” which would allow people to visit their relatives, small funerals to be held and manufacturing and construction operations to restart, among other things. A fixed price for masks will be set to prevent price gouging and encourage mask-wearing.

